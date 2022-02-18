Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $38.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.03.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $876.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $880.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $983.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $914.50. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,915,959 shares of company stock worth $1,917,752,797. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

