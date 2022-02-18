Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equifax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

EFX stock opened at $212.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

