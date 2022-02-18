Financial Contrast: Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) versus Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Carpenter Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Carpenter Technology and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carpenter Technology -9.11% -5.96% -2.76% Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carpenter Technology and Algoma Steel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carpenter Technology $1.48 billion 1.26 -$230.00 million ($2.94) -13.11 Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Algoma Steel Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carpenter Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Carpenter Technology and Algoma Steel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carpenter Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.65%. Algoma Steel Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.09%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than Carpenter Technology.

Summary

Algoma Steel Group beats Carpenter Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations. The Performance Engineered Products segment includes the Dynamet titanium, Carpenter Additive, and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses. The company was founded by James Carpenter in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

