DA Davidson Comments on Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Franklin Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of FELE opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

