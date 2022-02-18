Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

EVOP stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. EVO Payments has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 1,773.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after buying an additional 1,527,788 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $37,047,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EVO Payments by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,498,000 after buying an additional 829,053 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after buying an additional 679,936 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,845,000 after buying an additional 666,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

