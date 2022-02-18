Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

EPM stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.65.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.