Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
EPM stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.65.
Evolution Petroleum Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.