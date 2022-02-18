Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 98 ($1.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.56) target price on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Prs Reit alerts:

PRSR stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.40) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £568.47 million and a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. Prs Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 86 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 112 ($1.52). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

About Prs Reit

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prs Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prs Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.