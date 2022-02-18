BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

BWAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.24 million, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.07. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BrainsWay by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

