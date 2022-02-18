Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $14.64. Atlas shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 40,993 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 21.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atlas by 22.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

