Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $10.00. The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 132152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Matterport alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.