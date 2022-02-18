Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Up 5.7% on Earnings Beat

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s share price was up 5.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 23,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 703,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.15.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

