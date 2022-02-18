Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Increases By 51.4%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

