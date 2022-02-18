EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of EDRY stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. EuroDry has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.
EuroDry Company Profile
Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
