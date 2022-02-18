Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marathon Oil traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 414677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.76.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,174 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,951,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,456,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -466.59%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

