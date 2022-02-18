ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 740.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 25.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.