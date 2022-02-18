Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 874,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,185,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,168,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,058,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

