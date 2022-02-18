Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 874,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.
In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.
