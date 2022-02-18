Short Interest in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Rises By 51.1%

Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 630,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of AZTA opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $124.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a ?cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the ?pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

