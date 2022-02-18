Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 575 ($7.78) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.13) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.15) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.91) to GBX 860 ($11.64) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.13) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 937.86 ($12.69).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 695 ($9.40) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 788.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 831.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($8.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.57).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

