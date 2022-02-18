Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$50.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cormark upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.60.

LB stock opened at C$43.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.65. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$31.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.98.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

