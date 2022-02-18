Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT)

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$11.25 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$12.75 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.