Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Set at C$64.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) has been assigned a C$64.00 target price by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.01% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.93.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B stock opened at C$45.71 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$21.86 and a twelve month high of C$47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.37 billion and a PE ratio of 26.79.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.