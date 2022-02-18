Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.110-$5.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.76. 584,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,715. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Amdocs by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Amdocs by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Amdocs by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.
