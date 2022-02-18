Critical Contrast: Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) versus Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Myovant Sciences and Xenon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences 0 3 2 0 2.40 Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 80.93%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Myovant Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Myovant Sciences is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences $59.32 million 20.34 -$255.13 million ($2.47) -5.20 Xenon Pharmaceuticals $32.17 million 50.10 -$28.84 million ($1.63) -19.17

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myovant Sciences. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myovant Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences -115.18% N/A -33.33% Xenon Pharmaceuticals -328.86% -28.30% -25.63%

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals beats Myovant Sciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. The company was founded on February 2, 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P. Kastelein and Michael R. Hayden on November 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

