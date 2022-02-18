Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.07. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Michael E. Paolucci bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

