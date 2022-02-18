Cormark Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.71.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.20. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.