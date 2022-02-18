Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $111.00 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

