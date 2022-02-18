Cinemark (CNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Cinemark to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CNK opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.37. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $195,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 615.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 80,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cinemark by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cinemark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 315,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cinemark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.