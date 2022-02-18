Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €166.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €166.00 ($188.64) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($197.73) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €162.38 ($184.52).

Shares of ML opened at €139.25 ($158.24) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €146.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €140.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

