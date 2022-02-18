Morgan Stanley Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €78.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNP. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.29 ($81.01).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €62.02 ($70.48) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business has a 50-day moving average of €62.10 and a 200 day moving average of €57.94.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

