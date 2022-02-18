Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €8.40 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €8.40 ($9.55) price objective from Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AT1. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.02 ($7.98).

AT1 stock opened at €5.60 ($6.37) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.13). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

