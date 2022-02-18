Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $85.00 price target on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $76.74 and last traded at $76.32, with a volume of 53014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.04.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

AA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,090,292.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $226,347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

