Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter worth $308,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter worth $202,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

