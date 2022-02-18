Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

LOOP opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.19. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.