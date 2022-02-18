Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of HUBG opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 53,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

