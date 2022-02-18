Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.25. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 125.73% from the company’s previous close.

SDE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC set a C$10.00 price target on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.17.

CVE SDE opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.45. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$6.20. The firm has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

