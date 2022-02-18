Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.17) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.12) to GBX 177 ($2.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 134.17 ($1.82).

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 118.02 ($1.60) on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of £9.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.34.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £981.71 ($1,328.43). Also, insider Warren East purchased 17,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £23,665.62 ($32,023.84). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 99,125 shares of company stock worth $12,022,871.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

