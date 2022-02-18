IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

NYSE IQV opened at $226.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,265,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after buying an additional 102,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

