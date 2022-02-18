Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.57) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.
Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 160.60 ($2.17) on Wednesday. Johnson Service Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 182.80 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £715.08 million and a P/E ratio of -32.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 143.58.
About Johnson Service Group
