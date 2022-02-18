Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.57) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 160.60 ($2.17) on Wednesday. Johnson Service Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 182.80 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £715.08 million and a P/E ratio of -32.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 143.58.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

