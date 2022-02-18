WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. raised their target price on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.39. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $87.74 and a 1 year high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

