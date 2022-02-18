Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $652.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 559.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

