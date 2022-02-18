Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.12, but opened at $31.20. Driven Brands shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 5,791 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.
The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56.
Driven Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRVN)
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
