Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $11.03. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 40,812 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $23,502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $12,866,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $10,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

