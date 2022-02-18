Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 4,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,155,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Specifically, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 50,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NMRK. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

