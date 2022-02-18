Gores Holdings IX Inc’s (NASDAQ:GHIXU) Quiet Period Will End on February 21st

Gores Holdings IX’s (NASDAQ:GHIXU) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 21st. Gores Holdings IX had issued 52,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Gores Holdings IX’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHIXU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Gores Holdings IX has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.08.

