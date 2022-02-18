Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Reduced by Cormark (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

KGC opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

