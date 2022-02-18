Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LUG. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

LUG opened at C$10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

