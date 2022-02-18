Truist Financial Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $3.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.71. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 147,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.