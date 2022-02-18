Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aveanna Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

AVAH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,002,337,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,591 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,838,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony Strange acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

