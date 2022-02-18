Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CM stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $89.15 and a one year high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

