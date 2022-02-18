Gray Television (GTN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GTN stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. Gray Television has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $25.24.
GTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
